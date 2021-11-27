The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the October 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFF remained flat at $$59.01 during trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.