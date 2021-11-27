The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

BX traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.81. 2,670,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

