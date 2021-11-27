The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Holdings Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

