The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post sales of $531.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $472.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Children’s Place by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Children’s Place by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

