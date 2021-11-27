The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

GS opened at $389.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.36 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.