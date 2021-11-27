The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 198.3% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Hershey by 103.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

