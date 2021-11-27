The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.45.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.17. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 154.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.