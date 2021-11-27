The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 525.0% in November

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAEPY remained flat at $$4.45 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Kansai Electric Power has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.82.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kansai Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

