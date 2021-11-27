The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.33% of L.S. Starrett worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

In other news, insider David T. Allen sold 5,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $55,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,273. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $343,420 in the last three months. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.68.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

L.S. Starrett Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX).

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.