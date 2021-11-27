The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $11.12 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

