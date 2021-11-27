The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stake Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Macerich worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth $231,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 94,937 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

