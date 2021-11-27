The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.