The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.33% of Timken worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Timken by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Timken by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Timken by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of Timken stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.