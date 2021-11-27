The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$91.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$94.57 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$69.28 and a 52 week high of C$96.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

