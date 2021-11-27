The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Walt Disney stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66. The company has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

