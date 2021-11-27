The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

