The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $145.85 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

