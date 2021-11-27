Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $893,779,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

TMO stock opened at $638.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $608.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

