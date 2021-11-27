Throne (THN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $232,647.00

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Throne has a market cap of $326,599.82 and $232,647.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Throne has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00077160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00104285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.90 or 0.07489112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,810.07 or 1.00021549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

