Tiaa Fsb Acquires 2,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $60.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.64 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

