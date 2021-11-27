Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $244.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

