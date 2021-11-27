Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,064 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

NYSE PPG opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

