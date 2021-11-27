Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,288 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,653. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

