Tiaa Fsb Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1,658.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,424 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

