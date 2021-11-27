Tiaa Fsb Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.