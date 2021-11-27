Tiaa Fsb Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.