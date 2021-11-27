Tiaa Fsb Has $228.77 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $228,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 32,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 66,585 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 122,642 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

