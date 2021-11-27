Tiaa Fsb Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.11.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $359.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

