Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $546.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.32 and its 200-day moving average is $492.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.74 and a 52-week high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 106.82%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.