Tiaa Fsb Makes New $10.14 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $635.73 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $15,875,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.