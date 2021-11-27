Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in American Express by 10.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 28,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Express by 14.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in American Express by 53.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

