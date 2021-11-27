Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,775 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

