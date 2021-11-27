Tokenomy (TEN) Hits Market Cap of $13.18 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0659 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $13.18 million and $45,845.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00231945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

