Tokes Hits Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001252 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

