TOKPIE Price Hits $0.0964 on Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $16,787.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

