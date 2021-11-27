TopBidder One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,214.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $6,214.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TopBidder Profile

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

