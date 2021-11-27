TotemFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $107,837.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TotemFi has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00104512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.96 or 0.07490013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.62 or 1.00227942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

