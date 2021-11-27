Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.44. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 149,626 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$495.22 million and a PE ratio of 587.50.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

