Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.29 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $145.29 million and approximately $364.89 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00005664 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 62.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,283.59 or 0.98614168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.46 or 0.00634837 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,599,475 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.