Treat DAO (TREAT) Market Cap Reaches $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00077148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00105412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.17 or 0.07410504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.42 or 0.99285649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

