Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 542.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth about $2,925,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Shares of ATVC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

