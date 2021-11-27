Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Tribe has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $449.14 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00234497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00088575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

