Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,200 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $204.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

