Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $360.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.76 and a 200-day moving average of $439.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.01 and a 12-month high of $601.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.