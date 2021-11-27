Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 200,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $86,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

