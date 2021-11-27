Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Seagen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 8.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 168,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,652,924. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $169.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.75. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

