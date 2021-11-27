Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after purchasing an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS opened at $342.16 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $361.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.67.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

