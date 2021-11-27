Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 248.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $65,865,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

