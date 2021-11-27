Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,889,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,829,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.48.

COUP stock opened at $201.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.47. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.25 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.