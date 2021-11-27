Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,600 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $136.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.77 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $154.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.68.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

